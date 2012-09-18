MOSCOW, Sept 18 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 lender by assets, is guiding investors towards a yield of 8.75-9.00 percent for a planned three-year rouble Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russian borrowers have raised over $32 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, more than in 2011 as a whole. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Elena Orekhova; Editing by Dan Lalor) (ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242)