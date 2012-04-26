MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's third largest lender
Gazprombank is guiding investors towards a yield of around 7.5
percent for its upcoming seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue,
a banking source and IFR said on Thursday.
The size of the deal is expected to be around $500 million,
the source added.
The lender, a banking arm of world's largest gas producer
Gazprom, picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and its own
investment unit GPB Financial Services to arrange the deal, a
source told Reuters earlier this week.
Gazprombank's Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol said earlier
this month that the bank may issue subordinated Eurobonds to
support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level.
(Reporting by Elena Orekhova, writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by John Bowker)