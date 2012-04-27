MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's third largest lender
Gazprombank has cut yield guidance for its upcoming seven-year
subordinated Eurobond issue to 7.25 percent, at the lower-end of
its latest guidance of 7.25-7.375 percent, a banking source told
Reuters.
The initial guidance for the yield was set at 7.5 percent,
but the lender had revised it to 7.25-7.375 percent, Alfa Bank
said in a note earlier on Friday.
The size of the seven-year deal was expected to be around
$500 million, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.
The lender, a banking arm of world's largest gas producer
Gazprom, picked BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and its own
investment unit GPB Financial Services to arrange the deal, a
source told Reuters earlier this week.
Gazprombank's Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol said earlier
this month that the bank may issue subordinated Eurobonds to
support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)