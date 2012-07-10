MOSCOW, July 10 Gazprombank, Russia's
third-largest lender by assets, is adding 100 million Swiss
francs ($102 million) to a recently issued three-year Eurobond,
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on
Tuesday.
Last week, the lender raised 400 million francs via a
Eurobond deal maturing in August 2015.
Gazprom, the world's top gas producer and which
holds a 35.5 percent stake in Gazprombank, may also tap the
Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion,
a banking source told Reuters earlier.
The source said the gas company started a road show for a
possible deal on Monday, July 9.
Russian borrowers have raised around $23 billion via
Eurobonds this year, compared with $25 billion in the whole of
2011.
($1 = 0.9764 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Dan Lalor)