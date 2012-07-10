MOSCOW, July 10 Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest lender by assets, is adding 100 million Swiss francs ($102 million) to a recently issued three-year Eurobond, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday.

Last week, the lender raised 400 million francs via a Eurobond deal maturing in August 2015.

Gazprom, the world's top gas producer and which holds a 35.5 percent stake in Gazprombank, may also tap the Eurobond market with a dual-tranche deal worth up to $2 billion, a banking source told Reuters earlier.

The source said the gas company started a road show for a possible deal on Monday, July 9.

Russian borrowers have raised around $23 billion via Eurobonds this year, compared with $25 billion in the whole of 2011. ($1 = 0.9764 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Dan Lalor)