MOSCOW, April 10 Gazprombank, Russia's No.3 lender by assets, may issue subordinated Eurobonds this year to support its Tier 2 capital adequacy level, its Deputy Chairman Alexander Sobol told journalists.

In remarks cleared for publication on Tuesday, Sobol said the timing of the deal would depend on market conditions.

Subordinated Eurobonds, which rank behind senior debt, can be issued to bolster a bank's capital adequacy. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)