Dec 26 Gazprombank OAO :
* 9-Month net profit 9.2 billion roubles ($167 million),
down 61.6 pct
* Says Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio 8 pct at Sept. 30
versus 9.9 pct at Dec. 31, 2013
* 9-Month net interest income 71.31 billion roubles versus
58.82 billion roubles last year
* Says net interest margin at Sept. 30 of 3.2 pct, unchanged
as at Dec. 31, 2013
* Says non-performing loans to gross loans to customers at
Sept. 30 of 1.2 pct versus 1.0 pct at Dec. 31, 2013
* Says allowance for impairment to gross loans to customers
of 4.2 pct at Sept. 30 versus 3.2 pct at Dec. 31, 2013
Source texts: bit.ly/1Ep4U01, bit.ly/1x7ligH
Further company coverage:
($1 = 54.4700 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)