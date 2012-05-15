GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares muted after Comey testimony; euro dips after ECB
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
MOSCOW May 15 Russia's fifth-largest oil company Gazprom Neft picked Calyon Credit Agricole and JP Morgan to organise a Eurobond roadshow, a financial source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Russian companies have increased borrowing abroad this year, taking advantage of relatively low costs of long term funds, while the domestic financial system is undergoing tighter liquidity.
* Nasdaq closes at record high, Dow hits record intraday high
DOHA, June 8 Qatar vowed on Thursday to ride out the isolation imposed on it by fellow Arab states over its alleged support for terrorism and said it would not compromise its sovereignty over foreign policy to resolve the region's biggest diplomatic crisis in years.