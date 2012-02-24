* Gazprom Neft seeks two credit lines at Sberbank
* Borrowers have struggled to find overseas cash
* Rosneft recently sought to borrow from Gazprombank
MOSCOW, Feb 24 Gazprom Neft,
Russia's No.5 oil producer, plans to open two credit lines at
Sberbank worth a total of 22.5 billion roubles ($744
million), as local borrowers struggle to find cash abroad.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the world's top gas producer
Gazprom, said it plans to use the funds to refinance
outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes. The move is
to be approved at upcoming meetings of its board.
Russian domestic borrowers have been switching to local
banks in recent months, after tough external conditions fueled
by the European debt crisis largely closed debt markets abroad.
Last week, Russia's top crude producer Rosneft
said it may borrow up to 40.5 billion roubles from the country's
third-largest lender Gazprombank.
In October last year, bankers said Gazprom Neft was seeking
a $1.5 billion loan. The company did not comment as to whether
it would obtain that loan or postpone the deal until borrowing
costs improve.
Following the trend, Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom said on Friday its board approved
raising a credit line worth 15 billion roubles from VTB
, Russia's second-biggest lender.
But as with companies, banks are also struggling to find
funds to continue normal operations, warning that lack of cheap
money will curb lending activity and lobbying for the central
bank to provide additional liquidity to the market.
Andrei Kostin, chief executive of VTB, told the Financial
Times earlier this week that without a fresh supply of cheap
money from the country's central bank, the bank would struggle
to hit lending growth targets.
"If we don't get any additional liquidity, it will mean that
we will stop increasing our loan book," Kostin was quoted by the
Financial Times as saying. "We can keep existing assets. But we
will not be in a position to grow."
($1 = 29.5825 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)