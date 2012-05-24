KRAKOW, Poland May 24 Poland's gas network operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of interest to buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS, the company's head said on Thursday.

"The deadline for filing the so-called offers of interest in the sale of the Czech gas transmission operator is June 8, and we are definitely interested and will file such an offer," Gaz-System's Jan Chadam told Reuters.

NET4GAS, controlled by the Czech unit of Germany's RWE , might be sold as part of the German untility's asset disposal programme.

In March Chadam told Reuters that Gaz-System was in talks with a foreign partner to build storage facilities as it seeks to add a new stream to revenues dominated by transit fees. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Will Waterman)