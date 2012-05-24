KRAKOW, Poland May 24 Poland's gas network
operator Gaz-System will file an initial offer of interest to
buy Czech gas transmission system operator NET4GAS, the
company's head said on Thursday.
"The deadline for filing the so-called offers of interest in
the sale of the Czech gas transmission operator is June 8, and
we are definitely interested and will file such an offer,"
Gaz-System's Jan Chadam told Reuters.
NET4GAS, controlled by the Czech unit of Germany's RWE
, might be sold as part of the German untility's asset
disposal programme.
In March Chadam told Reuters that Gaz-System was in talks
with a foreign partner to build storage facilities as it seeks
to add a new stream to revenues dominated by transit fees.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Will Waterman)