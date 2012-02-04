LOS ANGELES Feb 3 Actor Ben Gazzara,
known for his brooding tough-guy presence in dozens of films,
television shows and stage productions over his long career,
died of pancreatic cancer on Friday at a Manhattan hospital, his
lawyer said. He was 81.
A three-time Tony nominee for his stage work, Gazzara made
his big break into films with his role as an accused killer in
Otto Preminger's 1959 courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Murder."
He went on to work with numerous high-profile Hollywood
directors, including John Cassavetes, with whom he collaborated
on several films, including the 1976 gangster drama "The Killing
of a Chinese Bookie."
