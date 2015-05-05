CAIRO May 5 Shareholders in Egypt's GB Auto
have subscribed to almost all of its 960 million
Egyptian pound ($125.82 million) rights issue as the auto
assembler and distributor pushes ahead with expansion plans.
Egypt's sole distributor of Hyundai, Mazda
and Geely cars as well as three-wheel
tuk-tuks and motorbikes made by India's Bajaj, aims to
invest $1.5 billion in new factories, in a vote of confidence in
the country's political stability.
Political turmoil has hammered Egypt's economy since an
uprising toppled Hosni Mubarak in 2011. President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi has pledged to get the economy back on track and lure
back investors by creating a more business-friendly climate.
GB Auto said it raised 958.7 million Egyptians pounds, or
99.86 percent of its proposed $960 million rights issue.
Egypt's largest listed auto assembler and distributor told
Reuters last week that it wanted lower tariffs on car imports
from the United States and Asia, fearing that free trade
agreements signed with Europe, Turkey and Morocco would distort
competition.
