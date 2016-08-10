CAIRO Aug 10 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto more than quadrupled its second-quarter net profit to 123.75 million Egyptian pounds ($13.94 million)from 22.4 million pounds last year, the company said on Wednesday.

It said its sales climbed by over 22 percent to 3.93 billion pounds from 3.21 billion in the same period last year.

($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)