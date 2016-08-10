BRIEF-Inflexion announces intention to sell up to 11.5 mln shares in On The Beach Group
* Inflexion announces its intention to sell up to 11.5 million ordinary shares in on the beach group plc
CAIRO Aug 10 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto more than quadrupled its second-quarter net profit to 123.75 million Egyptian pounds ($13.94 million)from 22.4 million pounds last year, the company said on Wednesday.
It said its sales climbed by over 22 percent to 3.93 billion pounds from 3.21 billion in the same period last year.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR PREVIOUS YEARS OF RUB 1.29 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: