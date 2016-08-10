(Releads on net income, adds CEO quotes, details))

CAIRO Aug 10 Egyptian auto distributor and assembler GB Auto more than doubled its second-quarter net income to 124.4 million Egyptian pounds ($14 million) from 50.3 million pounds last year, as it grew its market share to a record level.

GB Auto said its sales climbed by over 22 percent to 3.93 billion pounds from 3.21 billion in the same period last year. Market share reached a high of 45 percent in April 2016.

The company's strong performance is largely down to its decision to deploy all available liquidity to ensure it had sufficient inventory to meet demand, it said in a statement.

This meant GB Auto had stocks of in-demand models while competitors faced shortages as a lack of foreign exchange hampered imports of finished cars and manufacturing components.

"The second quarter of 2016 was GB Auto's strongest since the 2011 revolution, and one that I feel truly demonstrates the strength of our organisation and the competence of our strategy," GB Auto CEO Raouf Ghabbour said in a statement.

"In the midst of currency challenges, rising inflation, weaker consumer purchasing power, and regional geopolitical difficulties, we managed to not only record historical growth figures, but to increase our margins and grow our market share to record highs."

Import-dependent Egypt has faced a worsening foreign currency shortage since the 2011 uprising drove away foreign investors and tourists.

The shortage has forced the central bank to ration its dollar reserves. The shortage of hard currency has stifled business activity, with goods stacking up at ports and investor confidence dropping.

GB Auto recorded a second-quarter net profit before minority interest of 123.75 million Egyptian pounds, up 452 percent from 22.4 million pounds in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)