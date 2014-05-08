(Adds details, background)
CAIRO May 8 Egyptian auto distributor GB Auto
made a 5.8 percent rise in net profit in the first
quarter, the firm said in a stock exchange statement on
Thursday.
Profit rose to 71.5 million Egyptian pounds ($10.17 million)
from 67.58 million a year earlier, it said in a separate
statement, and revenues rose by 28.1 percent to 2.6 billion
pounds.
GB Auto, which is the Egyptian distributor of three-wheeler
tuk-tuks and motorbikes made by India's Bajaj, had said earlier
this year a one-year government ban on those vehicles would have
a limited effect on the firm's 2014 profits.
"Strong growth in key lines of business minimized the impact
on our bottom line of a ban in Egypt on new imports of
motorcycles and three-wheelers," GB Auto Chief Executive Officer
Raouf Ghabbour said in the statement.
The firm's passenger cars division made a 39.1 percent
increase in revenues to 2 billion pounds as sales of Hyundai,
Geely and Mazda cars all grew in the Egyptian market.
The firm's motorcycle and three-wheeler revenues dropped by
20.4 percent on reduced sales due to the import ban, GB Auto
said.
($1 = 7.0302 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely and William
Hardy)