CAIRO Feb 21 GB Auto, Egypt's
biggest listed automobile assembler, said on Tuesday it had
agreed to assemble passenger cars provided by Hong Kong-based
Geely Automobile Holding Ltd and begin distributing
Geely cars in North Africa.
The two companies signed a cooperation agreement under which
GB Auto would assemble cars in Egypt using kits supplied by
Geely, it said in a press release. The cars would contain local
Egyptian content as well.
"GB Auto will distribute Geely passenger cars in select
high-growth markets across North Africa, starting with the
launch of two models in Egypt in the second quarter of this
year," it said.
The Egyptian company said it would begin locally assembling
Geely cars in the third quarter of this year.
It would also support Geely's franchise with a new dealer
network and will start offering after-sales services for the
existing Geely owners in Egypt, it said.
