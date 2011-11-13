(Adds rise in revenues, detail, comments)
CAIRO Nov 13 Egypt's GB Auto
said on Sunday its third-quarter net income rose 25 percent
year-on-year to 89.0 million Egyptian pounds ($14.9 million),
but said the return to growth may be temporary because of a
volatile automobile market.
The firm, Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler, said
net income was 71.4 million pounds in the same quarter of 2010.
It also reported revenues of 2.38 billion pounds for the
third quarter this year, a 16.5 percent increase year-on-year.
"While this return to growth is likely only a temporary
upswing in a volatile market marked by passenger car supply
constraints, it also is a testament to the strength of our
market's long-term fundamentals..," said Chief Executive Raouf
Ghabbour in a statement.
GB Auto's share price has tumbled since a popular uprising
overthrew President Hosni Mubarak and sparked economic turmoil.
The company's second-quarter net profit fell 35 percent.
Its shares traded above 50 Egyptian pounds before the
January uprising. They closed at 23 pounds on Sunday before the
results.
GB Auto, the top passenger car importer and distributor in
the Middle East and North Africa, said growth was underpinned by
its financing business and strong sales of motorcycles and
three-wheelers.
"Three-wheeler (tuk-tuk) unit sales were record-breaking for
the third consecutive quarter, while the expansion of the
financing businesses has paid off in significant revenue gains,"
the company said.
