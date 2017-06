CAIRO, March 5 Egypt's GB Auto reported an 8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net income on Monday as sales grew 7 percent.

The company said in a statement posted on its website that net income for the fourth quarter of 2011 was 43.4 million Egyptian pounds ($7.20 million), compared to 40.1 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Sales grew to 1.877 billion pounds from 1.762 billion in the same quarter of 2010. ($1 = 6.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh)