* Sees higher sales across GB Auto's segments
* Says co to benefit from improving security conditions in
Egypt
* Cuts price target by 8 pct to EGP 26.9
March 27 Egypt's biggest listed automobile
assembler GB Auto Group will see higher sales across
segments following a gradual improvement in the country's
security and economic conditions, CI Capital said, and upgraded
the stock to "buy" from "hold".
"In FY12, we expect a gradual improvement in security
conditions to encourage sales growth in GB Auto's various lines
of business -- particularly passenger cars, the largest
contributor to revenues," analyst Ahmed Abdel Ghani wrote in a
note to clients.
GB Auto is also set to maintain its more than 30 percent
share of the passenger cars market, helped by its recent deal
with Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely Automotive Holdings
to distribute Geely passenger cars across North
Africa, he said.
The Egyptian passenger car market has grown fast in recent
years, partly due to easier access to credit, a wider range of
cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population.
Earlier this month, the company reported an 8 percent rise
in its fourth-quarter net income on soaring sales of its two-
and three-wheeler motorcycles amid a car market weakened by the
political turmoil in Egypt.
"Despite potholes in FY11, the road ahead looks bright for
GB Auto, thanks to a diversified product line, a gradually
improving security scene, and the strong contribution of Iraqi
PC and local two-and three-wheeler sales," the analyst added.
He cut his price target and long-term fair value on the
stock by 8 percent to 26.9 Egyptian pounds.
Shares of the company, which have gained 5 percent since the
start of the year, were trading at 21.17 Egyptian pounds at 1025
GMT on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)