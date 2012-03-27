* Sees higher sales across GB Auto's segments

* Says co to benefit from improving security conditions in Egypt

* Cuts price target by 8 pct to EGP 26.9

March 27 Egypt's biggest listed automobile assembler GB Auto Group will see higher sales across segments following a gradual improvement in the country's security and economic conditions, CI Capital said, and upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".

"In FY12, we expect a gradual improvement in security conditions to encourage sales growth in GB Auto's various lines of business -- particularly passenger cars, the largest contributor to revenues," analyst Ahmed Abdel Ghani wrote in a note to clients.

GB Auto is also set to maintain its more than 30 percent share of the passenger cars market, helped by its recent deal with Chinese automotive manufacturer Geely Automotive Holdings to distribute Geely passenger cars across North Africa, he said.

The Egyptian passenger car market has grown fast in recent years, partly due to easier access to credit, a wider range of cheaper Asian vehicles and a fast-expanding population.

Earlier this month, the company reported an 8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net income on soaring sales of its two- and three-wheeler motorcycles amid a car market weakened by the political turmoil in Egypt.

"Despite potholes in FY11, the road ahead looks bright for GB Auto, thanks to a diversified product line, a gradually improving security scene, and the strong contribution of Iraqi PC and local two-and three-wheeler sales," the analyst added.

He cut his price target and long-term fair value on the stock by 8 percent to 26.9 Egyptian pounds.

Shares of the company, which have gained 5 percent since the start of the year, were trading at 21.17 Egyptian pounds at 1025 GMT on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)