FRANKFURT Feb 16 Belgian holding company Groupe
Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) has taken a stake of nearly 3
percent in German fashion group Hugo Boss, monthly
Manager Magazin reported, citing unidentified sources.
Manager Magazin also said that GBL plans to buy further
shares in Hugo Boss, whose shares rose 4.8 percent to the top of
Germany's midcap index.
GBL was not immediately available for comment. Hugo Boss
declined to comment.
