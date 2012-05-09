BRUSSELS May 9 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) said on Wednesday its first-quarter earnings shot up due to the sale of its interest in speciality chemicals group Arkema and a stake in spirits maker Pernod-Ricard.

The company said its net profit for the first three months totalled 453 million euros ($585.79 million), up from 11 million euros a year earlier. The divestments produced net gains of 461 million euros.

GBL said cash earnings rose to 29 million euros from a 23 million euro loss in the first quarter of 2011 and that its cash position had turned positive -- to 289 million euros. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis)