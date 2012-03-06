BRUSSELS, March 6 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) increased its dividend by 2.4 percent after its net profit plummeted due to a heavy impairment on its holding of French cement maker Lafarge .

The company, which also has stakes in GDF Suez, Total, Pernod Ricard and Iberdrola, said its consolidated net profit shrank to 75 million euros ($99.2 million) from 640.8 milllion euros a year earlier.

GBL, part-owned by Belgian billionaire Albert Frere, said it would increase its dividend to 2.60 euros from 2.54 euros per share last year. The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate was for a dividend of 2.64 euros.

GBL impaired its 21 percent stake in Lafarge by 650 million euros.

Excluding gains on disposals, impairments and reversals from non-current assets, net profit would have been 680 million euros, up 3.1 percent year-on-year.

GBL said that based on announcements made by the main companies in its portfolio, it anticipated dividend earnings in 2012 would cover its own dividend. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)