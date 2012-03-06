BRUSSELS, March 6 Belgian holding company
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) increased its dividend
by 2.4 percent after its net profit plummeted due to a heavy
impairment on its holding of French cement maker Lafarge
.
The company, which also has stakes in GDF Suez,
Total, Pernod Ricard and Iberdrola,
said its consolidated net profit shrank to 75 million euros
($99.2 million) from 640.8 milllion euros a year earlier.
GBL, part-owned by Belgian billionaire Albert Frere, said it
would increase its dividend to 2.60 euros from 2.54 euros per
share last year. The Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate was for a
dividend of 2.64 euros.
GBL impaired its 21 percent stake in Lafarge by 650 million
euros.
Excluding gains on disposals, impairments and reversals from
non-current assets, net profit would have been 680 million
euros, up 3.1 percent year-on-year.
GBL said that based on announcements made by the main
companies in its portfolio, it anticipated dividend earnings in
2012 would cover its own dividend.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)