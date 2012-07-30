BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian holding company GBL on Monday unveiled a 71 percent increase in first half net earnings, buoyed by gains made from disposing stakes in specialty chemicals group Arkema and spirits maker Pernod-Ricard.

The group said that its underlying net result fell 37.5 percent due to a decrease in income from its stake in cement group Lafarge and a one time impact from Total's change in quarterly dividend policy.

In the first half GBL had net earnings of 712 million euros.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)