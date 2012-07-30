BRIEF-Ellington Financial reports estimated book value per share as of May 31, 2017
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian holding company GBL on Monday unveiled a 71 percent increase in first half net earnings, buoyed by gains made from disposing stakes in specialty chemicals group Arkema and spirits maker Pernod-Ricard.
The group said that its underlying net result fell 37.5 percent due to a decrease in income from its stake in cement group Lafarge and a one time impact from Total's change in quarterly dividend policy.
In the first half GBL had net earnings of 712 million euros.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Ellington Financial Llc reports estimated book value per share as of may 31, 2017
* nicholas simms has been appointed chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: