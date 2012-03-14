BRUSSELS, March 14 Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it would sell a 2.3 percent stake in French spirits giant Pernod Ricard to institutional investors.

The group said it would retain a 7.5 percent stake in Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind Britain's Diageo, and said the sale should not impact its representation on the board of directors.

The group said earlier on Wednesday that it had made a 220 million euros ($286.57 million) capital gain on the divestment of its stake in French specialty chemicals group Arkema .

"This transaction forms part of the dynamic value optimisation of its portfolio and increase in its financial flexibility," GBL said in a statement.

GBL said it would communicate the result of the sale at a later stage. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)