BRUSSELS, March 14 Belgian holding company
GBL said on Wednesday it would sell a 2.3 percent
stake in French spirits giant Pernod Ricard to
institutional investors.
The group said it would retain a 7.5 percent stake in
Pernod, the world's second-biggest spirits group behind
Britain's Diageo, and said the sale should not impact
its representation on the board of directors.
The group said earlier on Wednesday that it had made a 220
million euros ($286.57 million) capital gain on the divestment
of its stake in French specialty chemicals group Arkema
.
"This transaction forms part of the dynamic value
optimisation of its portfolio and increase in its financial
flexibility," GBL said in a statement.
GBL said it would communicate the result of the sale at a
later stage.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
