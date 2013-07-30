BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgian holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) suffered a sharp fall in net profit in the first half of the year after making bumper one-offs from asset sales and the reversal of impairment losses.

Net profit declined to 206 million euros ($273.0 million)from 702 million euros in the first six months of 2012. However, cash earnings, made from dividend income, grew by 11.4 percent to 344 million euros.

The company, which is loosening its focus on French energy stocks , said that excluding disposals and impairment on non-current assets, its net results would have been 194 million euros, down from 270 million euros a year earlier due to mark-to-market adjustments for derivatives, including two linked to exchangeable bonds. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Claire Davenport)