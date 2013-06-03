BRUSSELS, June 3 Belgian holding company GBL will buy 15 percent of Swiss testing and inspection services company SGS owned by the Fiat-Chrysler controlling company Exor for 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion), it said on Monday.

GBL will pay for the acquisition using its own cash, and after the deal it will still have a gross cash position of 1.0 billion euros and confirmed undrawn credit lines of 1.2 billion euros, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing by Jane Merriman)