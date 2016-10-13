China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
(Correts spelling of Shearwater)
OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) -
** CEO Irene Waage Basili of Norway's Rieber Shipping says hopes marine seismic market could begin to recover in 2017, but is prepared for current market weakness to last another 2-3 years
** Statement followed firm's announcement of agreement with Rasmussengruppen AS to establish a new, 50/50 owned marine geophysical company called Shearwater GeoServices AS
** CEO says as of today there is no increase in seismic tender activity, but sees rising interest from investors who believe this could be a good time to invest in the seismic industry
** CEO says Shearwater will focus on marine contract market and not on speculative multiclient investments (collecting data without contract)
** CEO says pre-funding level has to increase before Shearwater starts making multiclient investments
** Recently competitors PGS and TGS have announced higher-than-expected sales due to increased multiclient sales
** Broker Swedbank said in a note that establishment of a new seismic player could represent yet another data point supporting its view that the seismic market has passed the trough in this cycle
** Swedbank said a more fragmented vessel market is positive for TGS and Spectrum, which rent ships for their operations, and negative for vessel owners such as PGS , Polarcus, CGG and WesternGeco
** Rieber Shipping's shares are up 14 pct compared with a decline of 0.7 pct in Oslo's benchmark share index
($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
