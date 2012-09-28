Russia cenbank: new laws needed to protect banks from cyber crime
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia needs new laws to protect its banks from cyber crime, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the lower chamber of the legislature on Monday.
Sept 28 GCA Services Group, Inc: * Moody's assigns first-time b2 cfr rating to gca services, group inc
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia needs new laws to protect its banks from cyber crime, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told the lower chamber of the legislature on Monday.
* Dr pepper snapple group announces early results of cash tender offers for its 7.45% senior notes due 2038 and 6.82% senior notes due 2018