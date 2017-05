ACCRA, April 29 Ghana Commercial Bank said on Monday its net profit in the first three months of 2013 jumped 118.3 percent to 51.067 million cedis from 23.384 million during the same period a year ago.

The company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income increased to 107.063 million cedis during the quarter from 58.373 million cedis a year ago, while total income rose to 132.338 million cedis from 85.106 million cedis.

It did not immediately give a reason for the improved performance. (Reporting by christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)