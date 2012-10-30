ACCRA Oct 30 Ghana Commercial Bank's net profit for the nine months through September jumped nearly 129 percent to 87.605 million cedis ($46.6 million) compared with 38.286 million cedis in the same period in 2011, it said on Tuesday.

* Net income rose 33.5 percent to 276.942 million cedis, up from 207.401 million cedis in 2011, while net fees and commission income are also up 15 percent to 50.967 million cedis from 44.180 million cedis.

* Basic earnings per share rose to 0.45 cedis from 0.19 cedis.

($1=1.88 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Joe Bavier and Helen Massy-Beresford)