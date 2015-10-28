LONDON Oct 28 European private equity house PAI
Partners is working with Credit Suisse to sell French
bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems, a business it has held
for a decade, three sources said on Wednesday.
A combination of trade buyers and private equity funds have
recently submitted indicative bids for the asset, the sources
said.
PAI and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
A valuation for the firm, which posted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 74
million euros in 2012, could not immediately be determined.
But two of the sources said that core earnings are now close
to 100 million euros.
PAI acquired Global Closure Systems in 2005 for 583 million
euros.
Among its main product lines Global Closure Systems has
plastic lids for mineral water and milk bottles, as well as
child resistant closures for pharmaceutical products.
Headquartered on the outskirts of Paris, the company sells
its products in more than 100 countries worldwide.
PAI is currently selling other portfolio companies which
also belong to PAI Europe IV fund.
It mandated Goldman Sachs to sell clothing outlet
Cortefiel in Spain and hired Rothschild to explore an IPO of
Swedish Chemicals firm Perstorp, both held by the fund since
2005.
The only other asset remaining in the fund is French real
estate company Kaufman & Broad, which it acquired in
2007.
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris; editing by
Adrian Croft)