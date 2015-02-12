BRIEF-Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct y/y
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
Feb 12 Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 319.1 percent y/y at 843.9 million yuan ($135.15 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1DIJ5q8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says April contract sales up 23.8 percent y/y at 8.8 billion yuan ($1.28 billion)
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.