BRIEF-Regulator halts review of Jiangsu Huaxicun's private placement proposal
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement proposal
Feb 16 Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 3.35 billion yuan ($536.39 million) in private placement of shares
* Says proceed will be used to acquire Tong Dai Control (Hong Kong) Ltd as well as for additional working capital
* Says shares have resumed trading on Feb 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zGEn5W; bit.ly/1L1C8kk
($1 = 6.2454 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
