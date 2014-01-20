(Adds detail, background, quotes)
By Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies
LONDON Jan 20 French utility GDF Suez SA
had takeover approaches for Canada-based Talisman
Energy Inc rebuffed late last year as it seeks
acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion outside Europe,
banking and industrial sources said.
GDF's financial advisers have reviewed a number of sizeable
possible acquisitions, including U.S.-based utility AES Corp
, according to two people with direct knowledge of the
situation, as Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet eyes a
transformational deal before his retirement in 2016.
Acquiring Talisman in a $17 billion deal including debt
would have been a game-changer for GDF, propelling it into
upstream operations and strengthening its presence in
fast-growing parts of South America and Asia.
Yet the two sides struggled to agree on terms and GDF's
latest attempt with a written offer for part of Talisman in
early December was rejected by the latter's board. The two sides
have not been in contact since, the sources said.
"GDF offered a low-ball price for Talisman's best assets, so
there was a very small chance it would work out", said one of
the sources.
"It's dead," said a second source with direct knowledge.
GDF Suez, Talisman Energy and AES declined comment.
A deal for Talisman would have involved GDF's Chinese
partner CIC, which also focuses on exploration and
production and would likely have committed to finance future
capital investments given its greater financial firepower.
U.S.-based AES, meanwhile, is still in GDF's sights given
its footprint in places such as Colombia, where GDF does not
operate, the sources said.
CIC's position as AES's second-largest shareholder with 8
percent of its capital could also ease financing and help get
support for a deal, sector bankers said.
CIC was not immediately available to comment.
GDF had considered buying AES in the past but went instead
for its British rival, International Power, in 2010, creating an
electricity producer worth $30 billion.
"GDF would love to have AES's Latin American unit AES Gener
but so far it has not been up for sale.", said a sector banker.
"GDF is however less keen on AES's U.S. regulated operations."
CRAZY IDEA?
Even with CIC's support, some bankers believe acquiring AES
or Talisman could prove a financial stretch, as GDF is under
pressure from rating agencies to cut its net debt, which stood
at nearly 30 billion euros at the end of September.
"This would be crazy at the moment from a financial
perspective. It would have a significantly negative impact on
GDF's credit rating," one banker said.
"AES is a very good deal on paper and one that GDF will
very likely do in the coming five years, but at times of crisis
and given their current leverage, that's just not feasible," the
banker added.
Others believe the financing could be achieved by paying in
shares, raising local debt for each of AES's assets or selling
equity on the markets.
"A $15 billion deal is totally feasible for GDF. Banks are
really hungry because there have been very few deals in the
sector this year, so they'd be very keen to back a big name like
GDF," said a sector banker close to GDF.
"They know they'll get their money back. GDF has been good
at selling assets," said the sector banker.
For this person, the real sticking point around AES is its
complex legal structure. "Due diligence would be very difficult.
But if GDF could get AES at a good price, they would probably do
it."
Beyond Talisman and AES, GDF could also be interested in
smaller portfolios of assets in Latin America worth between $5
and $10 billion, sector bankers said.
Duke Energy Corp's Latin American assets for
instance could be a good fit for GDF because they would increase
its market share in growth countries such Argentina, Chile,
Brazil, and Peru and bring cost synergies. Funding such a deal,
worth about $6 billion, would not stretch GDF's finances.
Enel SpA's power operations in Chile, Argentina,
Colombia, Peru and Brazil, which it acquired when it took
control of Spanish rival Endesa in 2011, are also among the
possible targets, one banker said.
The Italian utility is not planning to sell any of these
assets at the moment and committed to invest 6.9 billion euros
in the region by 2017. But some bankers believe it could be
forced to if it doesn't make much progress with other non-core
disposals in Europe as it needs to cut debt.
Duke Energy and Enel declined comment.
Some bankers believe any sizeable GDF deal could be financed
through a share sale that would dilute France's 36 percent
stake. But reducing the state ownership in GDF would require a
law change, making any such move unlikely before France's
regional March elections.
A large acquisition could also give GDF an opportunity to
cut its dividend, which is increasingly burdening the group's
finances, bankers said.
GDF has the most generous dividend policy among CAC-40
companies, with an average 8.7 percent return, far above
the 4.9 percent median of sector peers, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Duke Energy has 4.5 percent dividend yield and AES 1.12
percent.
($1 = 0.7324 euros)
