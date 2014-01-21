PARIS Jan 21 GDF Suez Chief Executive
Gerard Mestrallet said on Tuesday the utility had no plans for a
major acquisition and would grow mainly organically after a
Reuters report that it had approached a Canadian company about a
takeover.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that GDF Suez was rebuffed
late last year after it approached Canada-based Talisman Energy
Inc about a takeover as part of an effort to expand
outside Europe via acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20
billion.
"We have no plans for a major acquisition," he said speaking
at a gathering for media in Paris. "I formally deny that we have
made a bid for the 'T' company, as mentioned in the press."