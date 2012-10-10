Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
BRUSSELS Oct 10 GDF Suez' Belgian unit Electrabel said on Wednesday that it has closed its 350 MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant at Saint-Ghislain, near the French border, after an explosion earlier in the day.
"We're still investigating the cause and the damage," said a spokeswoman for the company, adding there were no injuries.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by John O'Donnell)
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.