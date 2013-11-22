PARIS Nov 22 GDF Suez is working on a stock market listing of GTT, the world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for LNG tankers which it jointly owns with oil major Total, Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet confirmed on Friday.

Sources told Reuters in June that GTT's shareholders were planning an IPO that could value the business at up to $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Natalie Huet; Editing by Lionel Laurent)