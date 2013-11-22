* Bourse listing could value GTT at up to $2.4 billion
* GTT is world leader in cryogenic hull membranes for LNG
ships
* Korean shipyards considered bid last year
(Adds CEO quotes, background)
PARIS, Nov 22 French gas and power group GDF
Suez is working on a stock market listing for its
Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) subsidiary, Chief Executive
Gerard Mestrallet confirmed on Friday.
Sources told Reuters in June that shareholders of GTT, the
world's No. 1 maker of cryogenic hull linings for tankers that
carry liquefied natural gas (LNG), were planning an initial
public offering (IPO) that could value the business at up to
$2.4 billion.
"The decision has not yet been taken, but I can confirm that
we are working on it," Mestrallet told reporters at the
Actionaria shareholders conference.
He added that GDF would certainly remain a GTT shareholder.
GDF Suez is a major LNG shipper and the leading shareholder
of GTT with a 40 percent stake. French oil major Total
and private equity fund Hellman & Friedman each also own 30
percent of GTT.
Financial daily Les Echos this week reported that an IPO is
scheduled for February and that the shareholders had not yet
decided how much of their stakes they wanted to sell.
GTT has 70 percent of the market for the high-tech alloy
membranes that line the hulls of the world's LNG tankers. Its
main customers are Korean and Chinese shipbuilders who pay GTT
up to $10 million per ship.
GTT and Norwegian rival Moss Maritime have a virtual duopoly
in the lucrative niche market, despite attempts by Korean
shipbuilders to develop their own cryogenic technology.
GTT last year earned a net profit of 30 million euros on
sales of 90 million and expects turnover to more than double
this year to 200 million euros ($271 million).
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet,; Writing by Natalie Huet and
Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)