* H1 EBITDA rises 4.2 pct, sales rise 10.6 pct

* Sees Belgian clarifications on nuclear in autumn

* To bill customers 290 mln eur after tariff freeze overruled

* Plans 2012 gross capital expenditure of 10-11 bln eur

PARIS, Aug 2 French utility GDF Suez stuck to its full-year goals in the face of a difficult economic and regulatory environment and said it would pay shareholders an interim dividend after first-half core profit rose 4.2 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 9.2 billion euros ($11.31 billion) in the first half as revenue grew 10.6 percent to 50.5 billion, boosted by emerging markets, GDF Suez said in a statement on Thursday.

GDF said a French government decision to limit gas price rises to 2 percent would prevent it from covering its supply costs, leading to a hit of some 30 million euros to third-quarter core profit.

The group plans to bill its customers an additional 290 million euros, however, after a freeze put on its gas tariffs from Oct. 1 until Jan. 1 was overruled.

GDF, which completed the full acquisition of UK electricity producer International Power in June, said it would focus on optimising costs in what it predicted would be a difficult second half economic environment.

The company said it still expects to achieve full-year recurring net income of 3.7-4.2 billion euros, up from 3.5 billion last year, as well as EBITDA of some 17 billion.

"GDF Suez is ... in a position to achieve all its 2012 objectives," Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet said. "The group will pursue the continuous improvement of its financial and industrial performances, especially thanks to a strong action of cost-reduction and control of investments."

GDF confirmed it would pay a stable or increased dividend for 2012 and an interim dividend of 0.83 euros a share. Shareholders can receive this in shares following GDF's acquisition of UK electricity producer International Power, it said.

The group also added that it expected more details on the Belgian governments nuclear energy plans in the autumn. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Christian Plumb)