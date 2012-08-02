PARIS Aug 2 French utility GDF Suez
stuck to its full-year goals in the face of a difficult economic
environment and said it would pay shareholders an interim
dividend.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 4.2 percent to 9.2 billion euros ($11.31
billion)in the first half of the year as revenue grew 10.6
percent to 50.5 billion, GDF Suez said in a statement on
Thursday.
GDF confirmed it would pay a stable or increased dividend
for 2012 and an interim dividend of 0.83 euros a share.
Shareholders can receive this in shares following GDF's
acquisition of UK electricity producer International Power, it
said.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)