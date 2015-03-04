LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - French electric utility GDF Suez (rated A1/A), stormed the market on Wednesday to secure the first zero coupon corporate bond sold in the public market.

A lead banker said GDF was not in desperate need for funding, but with European rates so low, it took the opportunity to refinance more expensive debt while the time was right.

The four-tranche offer began marketing as an expected 500m two-year at mid-swaps plus 5/10bp, an expected 500m seven-year at 25bp area, an 11-year benchmark at 40bp area, and an expected 500m 20-year at 60bp area.

Leads BNP Paribas, HSBC (global coordinators), BAML, Barclays and Credit Agricole then set guidance on a final 500m two-year at plus 5bp area (+/-2.5bp), an expected 500m seven-year at plus 15-20bp, an expected 750m 11-year at plus 30-35bp, and a 500m-750m 20-year at MS+50bp area (+/- 2bp).

Final terms followed at the tight end in all cases for respective 500m, 750m, 750m and 500m sizes, on combined books of over 6.5bn.

The deals priced later with neatly spaced 0%, 0.5%, 1% and 1.5% coupons.

The lead said the books saw around 15% participation from investors who typically buy sovereign, supranational and agency bonds, while overall demand proved that appetite was still there for "good quality" deals, despite the low coupons.

The 1.5% 20-year coupon is the lowest ever at that tenor for a corporate borrower, according to one of the leads. (Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)