PARIS, June 19 GDF Suez said U.S.
regulators gave the green light for the Cameron liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in the United States, paving the way
for a final investment decision by its sponsors.
GDF Suez agreed a joint venture with Sempra,
Mitsubishi and Mitsui in May 2013 to develop
the project under which GDF Suez will hold a stake of 16.6
percent. First commercial production of LNG is expected in 2018.
"On 19 June, the Cameron LNG project received the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's order, which authorizes
Cameron LNG to site, construct, and operate facilities for the
liquefaction and export of domestically-produced natural gas at
the existing LNG terminal," GDF Suez said in a statement.
"The final investment decision of the project's sponsors is
now the next step expected to occur within the very next
future."
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Michel Rose)