Dip in Tesla's customer deposits triggers worries over orders
May 4 A 7 percent drop in Tesla Inc's customer deposits in its latest quarter raised concerns about future sales at the U.S. luxury electric-car maker.
PARIS Jan 6 Utility GDF Suez on Tuesday named Judith Hartmann as its new chief financial officer, replacing Isabelle Kocher who became the company's chief operating officer last year.
Hartmann is currently finance chief at Bertelsmann . The German media company said in November that she would be leaving at the end of January.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)
May 4 A 7 percent drop in Tesla Inc's customer deposits in its latest quarter raised concerns about future sales at the U.S. luxury electric-car maker.
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.