PARIS May 30 French power group GDF Suez said on Friday its energy services unit Cofely bought U.S. firm Ecova for $335 million in a bid to expand its energy efficiency business.

Ecova, a data management firm, helps its clients reduce energy cost and resource consumption.

The company serves more than 700,000 clients sites and employs more than 1,450 people in 18 offices across North America. It generated $180 million of revenues in 2013.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)