Oct 7 Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority
(ADWEA) and GDF Suez on Tuesday said they signed a $1.5
billion financing package for the emirate's Mirfa independent
water and power project (IWPP).
The Mirfa IWPP, the tenth such scheme in the emirate, was
financed through a mix of bank debt and equity from the
shareholders, a statement from ADWEA said.
No details on terms for the bank debt were given, nor the
split between debt and equity. However, it did state that a
consortium of 13 local and international financial institutions
are funding the project, with nearly $500 million of debt
committed by four Abu Dhabi banks.
ADWEA holds an 80 percent stake in the project, with GDF
Suez the remaining 20 percent.
Expected to start commercial operations on a phased basis
between 2016 and 2017, the Mirfa IWPP will have a total power
capacity of 1600 megawatts and 52.5 million gallons per day of
seawater desalination capacity.
