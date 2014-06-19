* Other options could include pipeline to Darwin
* Will seek talks to use rivals' infrastructure
* Santos remains bullish on LNG demand outlook
(Adds Santos executive's comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, June 19 GDF Suez SA and
Santos Ltd have dropped plans for a multibillion dollar
floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) project off northern
Australia, citing poor expected returns, and said on Thursday
they aim to consider alternatives swiftly.
The decision comes amid worries about $180 billion worth of
future LNG projects in Australia, as costs have soared on
projects already underway with rivals competing for labor and
equipment instead of partnering to develop gas resources.
The Bonaparte LNG project, under study for more than three
years, was to produce 2.4 million tonnes a year for sale into
Asia-Pacific markets starting in 2019, but the economics for a
floating LNG plant did not stack up at this point, France's GDF
Suez and its Australian partner Santos said.
"There were no technical showstoppers. There were no safety
concerns with the technology," Santos vice president John
Anderson told Reuters.
"The decision here is really that the rate of return was not
high enough to cover off a major project with complexity and a
high level of capital exposure," he said, declining to comment
on what the rate of return was on the FLNG project.
Santos dismissed concerns about gas from places like Russia
and North America weighing on the outlook for LNG prices in the
Asia-Pacific region.
"Santos remains very bullish on the LNG market, and
particularly the LNG market out of Asia," Anderson said.
GDF Suez and Santos plan to look at other options besides
floating LNG, which may involve supplying gas from their Petrel,
Tern and Frigate fields to rival projects.
They may build a pipeline to Darwin about 250 km (156 miles)
away, which could feed into the Ichthys project being developed
by Japan's Inpex and France's Total or U.S.
ConocoPhillips' Darwin LNG plant, or could use Italian
group ENI SpA's Blacktip infrastructure in the
Bonaparte basin.
"We'll move now to the alternative concepts very quickly,"
Anderson said, adding it was conceivable that by using other
companies' infrastructure there may not be much delay in
producing first gas.
GDF Suez is 60 percent owner and operator of the Bonaparte
project, while Santos owns 40 percent. GDF Suez bought into the
project for $200 million in 2009 and is due to pay Santos a
further $170 million when a final investment decision is made on
the gas development.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)