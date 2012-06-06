PARIS, June 6 French utility GDF Suez
plans to cut its fossil-fuel powered electricity production in
Belgium by nearly 900 Megawatts, closing three unprofitable
units by September 2013, a French newspaper reported.
No one was immediately available to comment at GDF Suez.
Les Echos said that two gas units and one unit combining
coal and biomass to produce electricity were to close as
stricter environmental rules led Belgium to raise taxes on
fossil-fuel power stations.
The increased use of renewable energy forms also meant the
sites were no longer running full time.
"This decision is not a big surprise but we thought it would
take several years," Christian Jacobs, head of the
gas-electricity unit of the CNE trade union, told Les Echos.
The 130 employees at the sites, run by GDF Suez's Belgian
division Electrabel and based in Ruien in Flanders and in Awirs
in Wallonia, would be given alternative postings in the company,
Les Echos said.
According to GDF Suez's reference document, Electrabel
electricity capacity in Belgium reached nearly 10,900 MW last
year.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)