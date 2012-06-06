PARIS, June 6 French utility GDF Suez plans to cut its fossil-fuel powered electricity production in Belgium by nearly 900 Megawatts, closing three unprofitable units by September 2013, a French newspaper reported.

No one was immediately available to comment at GDF Suez.

Les Echos said that two gas units and one unit combining coal and biomass to produce electricity were to close as stricter environmental rules led Belgium to raise taxes on fossil-fuel power stations.

The increased use of renewable energy forms also meant the sites were no longer running full time.

"This decision is not a big surprise but we thought it would take several years," Christian Jacobs, head of the gas-electricity unit of the CNE trade union, told Les Echos.

The 130 employees at the sites, run by GDF Suez's Belgian division Electrabel and based in Ruien in Flanders and in Awirs in Wallonia, would be given alternative postings in the company, Les Echos said.

According to GDF Suez's reference document, Electrabel electricity capacity in Belgium reached nearly 10,900 MW last year. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)