PARIS, April 16 French utility GDF Suez said Monday that the Group will revise upward its capex guidance in fast growing markets to 40 to 50 percent of the group's total gross capex.

GDF Suez has agreed to buy the 30 percent of British power producer International Power it does not already own for 418 pence per share.

(Reporting by Nina Sovich; editing by Jason Neely)