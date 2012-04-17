PARIS, April 17 French utility GDF Suez will take part in the development of a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal project on India's east coast, increasing its foothold in Asia's growing LNG market.

GDF Suez said on Tuesday the Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation (APGDC) had selected it as a partner for the project in which it would have a 26 percent stake.

The import terminal will have an envisaged annual regasification capacity of 7.7 million cubic metres.

"GDF Suez confirms India, and more generally Asia, as a core development region for its LNG business," Jean-Marie Dauger, head of GDF Suez's Global Gas & LNG division, said in a statement.

GDF Suez last year forecast booming demand for LNG in Asia, particularly in China, to supply energy needs and as users look for alternative sources following last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

The company has a 10 percent stake in Petronet LNG which owns LNG import terminals in Dahej and Kochi, India, that are under construction. It is also developing a floating LNG project in Australia called Bonaparte.

GDF, which on Monday announced an agreement to take full control of International Power, said a feasibility study would be completed by the end 2012, followed by a Final Investment Decision (FID). The commissioning date is seen in early 2014. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Mark Potter)