* GDF Suez aims to boost LNG sales to emerging countries

* Targets 65 mln barrels of oil equivalent by 2014-2015 (Recasts, adds details)

By Muriel Boselli

PARIS, Dec 9 French utility GDF Suez said it plans to devote one-third of capital expenditure to fast-growing emerging economies in the next five years in a move to cut its reliance on Europe.

GDF Suez also wants to double liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales to emerging markets to 68 terawatt hours by 2020 and increase installed power capacity to 150 gigawatts by 2016, with 90 GW outside Europe, it said at an investor day on Friday.

Chief Executive Gerard Mestrallet told the Financial Times the company would spend up to 55 billion euros ($73 billion) globally over five years as it tries to double its size in Asia.

The group is anticipating a boom in gas demand in Asia, with the International Energy Agency predicting Chinese gas use will rise fourfold to 500 billion cubic metres by 2035.

GDF Suez and China Investment Corp (CIC) signed 3 billion euros of deals in October as part of the French group's expansion strategy in Asia, giving the sovereign wealth fund a big chunk of the French utility's gas and oil production assets.

The deals provide GDF Suez with cash to expand and help China advance its policy of buying up oil and gas assets abroad.

GDF Suez said it expected to achieve production of 65 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2014-15, up from 55 million in 2012-13. It also planned to boost its renewable installed capacity by 50 percent by 2015.

Gas and renewable energy represent more than 80 percent of capacity under construction, the group said.

The French utility also said projects it had already committed financing to would provide more than 3.3 billion euros of additional earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from 2012 to 2017. ($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Editing by James Regan)