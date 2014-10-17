(Adds sources, details)

By Benjamin Mallet

PARIS Oct 17 The GDF Suez board will next week consider its chief financial officer for a role as number-two at the French utility, a move that could put her in line to become the only woman in charge of a blue chip French company.

The Oct. 21 meeting will consider a proposal that Isabelle Kocher become chief operating officer, replacing Jean-Francois Cirelli, according to a trade union with board representation and another source close to the company.

That would make her the effective second in line to Gerard Mestrallet, the chairman and chief executive whose mandate expires in 2016. Cirelli had previously been widely considered as a potential candidate.

A third source close to the company told Reuters Kocher is Mestrallet's anointed successor, even though no decision would be taken to that effect at the Oct. 21 meeting.

"If management is in favour of Kocher that's because she has real capabilities and real potential," said the source. "Cirelli and Mestrallet no longer get on. The most important thing is to have a functioning Mestrallet-Kocher duo."

The source said that no decision had been taken about the future governance structure.

However, in a statement on Friday, the CGT union said Mestrallet's aim was to stay in power as chairman, and give Kocher only a subordinated chief executive role.

"His proposal is to change the governance of the group to have a board chairman (that is to say himself) and a chief executive" in the form of Kocher, with a view to "the continuation in power of one G. Mestrallet," the statement said.

French media have written in the past that Mestrallet has asked the government to split the chairman and chief executive functions at the end of his mandate.

Last week, Mestrallet declined to comment on potential successors. GDF Suez declined comment on Friday

The French state is GDF Suez's top shareholder with 33.6 percent. Mestrallet already had his mandate extended in 2012. (Writing by Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson and Susan Thomas)